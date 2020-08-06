Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.79% of Cato worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Cato by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 387,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

CATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CATO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 23,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Cato Corp has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.