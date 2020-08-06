Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ichor comprises about 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.18% of Ichor worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ichor by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 39,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,806. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $727.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

