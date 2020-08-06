Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.30% of Invacare worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

IVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE IVC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

