Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,300 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Magellan Health worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 237,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 134,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,990,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. 5,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

