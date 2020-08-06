Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 45,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.75% of TTM Technologies worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after buying an additional 456,608 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 147,843 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,496.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 40,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.03. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.