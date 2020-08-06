Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,780 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Emcor Group worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 988.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Emcor Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Emcor Group by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,067. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.