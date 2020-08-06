Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 51,790 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,790 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Lumentum worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,860,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.70. 58,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,685. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.