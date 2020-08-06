Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 68,900 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

