Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.80-10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE PH opened at $185.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $171.21.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

