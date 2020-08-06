Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Achieves $88,428.26

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $88,428.26 and approximately $56.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

