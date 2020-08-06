Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 10.4%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63, 5,809,307 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,825,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

