Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Trading Up 17.6%

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) shares were up 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), approximately 7,951,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

