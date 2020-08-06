Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Down 2.7%

Paul Mueller Co (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.00, 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

