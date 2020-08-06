Peony (PNY) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $228,105.70 and approximately $14,166.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,150,603 coins and its circulating supply is 4,030,775 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.