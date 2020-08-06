Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 261,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 77,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

PFMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 19.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255,667 shares during the quarter. Performant Financial accounts for about 5.6% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 23.28% of Performant Financial worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

