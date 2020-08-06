PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,200,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 398,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 373.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 417,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $119.00. 42,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,212. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

