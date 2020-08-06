Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $39,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

PSXP opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.28. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

