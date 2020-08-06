Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.48, 904,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 762,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.