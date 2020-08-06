Pi Financial Comments on Lightspeed Pos’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$49.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.23 million.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.