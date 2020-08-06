Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $37,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72.

