Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 6%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.30 and last traded at $91.62, 6,335,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 8,336,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China International Capital lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.