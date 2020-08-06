Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PNW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.79. 1,112,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

