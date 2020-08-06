Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $12,099,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $12,099,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.96. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

