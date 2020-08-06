Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

Shares of RL opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 88.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

