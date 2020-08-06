Piper Sandler Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $300.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.29.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $1,971,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,794 shares in the company, valued at $162,514,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

