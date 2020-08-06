Piper Sandler Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZBH. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

NYSE ZBH opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.