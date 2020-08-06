Piper Sandler Raises Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $86.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Russell Frank Co grew its stake in Godaddy by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 93,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 73,750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.