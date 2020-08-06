PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $81,297.50 and $8.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02010141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00192752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110228 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

