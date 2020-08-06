Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $1.25 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.36 or 0.01980693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00196410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 163,880,896 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

