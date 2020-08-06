Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0429 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $605,296.58 and approximately $46,153.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.82 or 0.04964455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013768 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,125,924 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars.

