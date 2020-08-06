Pluton Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00093860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $645,018.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.04967433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.