Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Down 6.7%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.80, 543,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,389,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.29% of Polar Power worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

