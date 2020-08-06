Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,138. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.85. 676,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,793. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

