Precium Achieves Market Cap of $9.01 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded up 122% against the U.S. dollar. One Precium token can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a market cap of $9.01 million and $10.61 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00504062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,525,000 tokens. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium. Precium’s official website is precium.io.

Precium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

