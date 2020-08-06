Privatix (PRIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,393.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Privatix token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $112,336.25 and approximately $8,393.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Privatix has traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00040969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $587.70 or 0.04960073 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Privatix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io.

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

