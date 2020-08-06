Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Prologis stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 105.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

