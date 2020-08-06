Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 176,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,371. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

