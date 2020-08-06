Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.43.

Shares of PSA opened at $196.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

