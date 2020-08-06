Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $36,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $196.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

