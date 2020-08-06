Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 99,227 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

