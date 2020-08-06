Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after buying an additional 2,188,320 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 75.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,365,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 248.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,120,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 798,756 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kennametal by 23.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 686,785 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $512,120 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

