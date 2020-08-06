Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WNS (Holdings) Limited Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WNS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for WNS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE WNS opened at $63.35 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

