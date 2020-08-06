Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

BRKR opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 607,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bruker by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bruker by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 101,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.