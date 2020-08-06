Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of FANG opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

