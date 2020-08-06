Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $57,899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 140.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 335,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

