Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Option Care Health Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

OPCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

