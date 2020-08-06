Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 88.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 459.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

