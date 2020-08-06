QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Down 7.7%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, 3,209,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,466,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. On average, analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

