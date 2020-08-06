QLC Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.02019657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00083881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00191645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00110406 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

