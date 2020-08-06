Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after buying an additional 482,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after buying an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 318.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 372,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,800. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $134.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

